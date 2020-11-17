UFC Fighters to Attend MAGA Events to Protect Trump Supporters From Domestic Terrorists

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has promised to assemble some of his teammates to attend MAGA events following reports of Trump supporters being violently attacked by BLM and Antifa terrorists.

The UFC star was responding to footage emerging online of Antifa and Black Lives Matter Biden supporters attacking vulnerable Trump supporters with violence.

One particularly gruesome clip shows a far-left rioter sucker punching and robbing an elderly Trump supporter in the aftermath of Saturday’s Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C.

The footage shows a masked BLM activist striking an elderly man from behind and knocking him face-down onto the ground.

A female BLM agitator then steals the man’s phone while Antifa terrorists repeatedly stomp on his head.

Masvidal, a vocal Trump supporter, said on Twitter that “I bet I can get a couple of teammates and start attending these things #supernecessary.”

And I say this not to promote violence. To keep the peace. We are all in this together #theressurection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 15, 2020

Dailywire.com reports: The attacks happened late in the afternoon and well into the night after the majority of people had already left the “Million MAGA March” to show their support for President Donald Trump. Later in the night, members of a purported right-wing group went after some in the leftist groups.

The violence caught the attention of the president, who responded by writing on Twitter:

“Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now!”

“Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job!”

“ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!”

Masvidal is a Trump supporter who campaigned for the president during the election as a part of “Fighters Against Socialism.”

Masvidal was featured in a two-minute video for the Trump campaign where he stated: