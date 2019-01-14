UFC Fighter: MMR Vaccine Killed My Baby Son

UFC fighter Nick Catone is mourning the death of his beloved 20-month-old son who he says was killed as a result of the dangerous MMR vaccine.

In a Facebook post, Catone recalled how his son Nicholas passed away on January 12, 2017, just days after visiting the paediatrician for a routine MMR jab.

Infowars.com reports: “The next day Jan 11th looking back at our pictures you were sick and not yourself,” writes Catone. “Breaks my heart. Wish i knew what i know now and we were able to put it all together. I’m so sorry Nicholas. I just broke down going through these pictures and typing this. Makes me sick that you are gone. Still can’t believe this happened to our family. Worst possible thing in the world. It’s so hard. I’ll never stop fighting for you. I love you more than you could ever imagine Nicholas. Heartbroken forever without you. I miss you, Nicholas goodnight up in heaven”.

Photos shared show a lively Nicholas sitting on an examination room table full of smiles, while another presumably after vaccines features Nicholas with a vacant stare, apparently suffering neurological trauma.

3 years ago today we were on the floor playing. You were a little over 4 months old. Your the first thing I think about when I open my eyes in morning Nicholas I miss you so much. 💔✈️💙 Posted by Nick Catone on Friday, January 11, 2019

In a subsequent post linking to an article regarding vaccines and their alleged ties to autism, it’s apparent Catone blames the vaccines for his son’s death.

“Wake up people. Don’t let it happen to you,” Catone warns his followers. “It’s disgusting what’s going on. So much corruption and lies. All they care about is money. These are our children we are talking about. Makes me sick. My son should be here. Healthy 20 months olds just don’t pass away.”

Nick “The Jersey Devil” Catone was active in the UFC from 2007 to 2014 and maintained a 10-4 record.

Mr. Catone had not responded to Infowars’ request for comment at the time of publishing.