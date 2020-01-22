UFC Champ Conor McGregor: ‘Phenomenal’ Trump Is ‘Greatest President Of All Time’

UFC champion Conor McGregor celebrated his triumphant return to the octagon by voicing his support for President Donald Trump on Monday, saying he was a “phenomenal president” and possibly the GOAT, or greatest of all time.

McGregor was responding to Trump’s tweet on Martin Luther King Jr Day, which boasted that African-American unemployment is currently the lowest it has ever been in history.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

McGregor was enthusiastic in response:

“Phenomenal President. Quite possibly, the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.”

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

McGregor used the goat emoji, which means “Greatest Of All Time.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Monday in Raleigh, which was hosted by Black Voices for Trump, focused “the transformation of the black community as a result of President Trump’s pro-growth policies which have empowered African Americans across the country,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

Civil Rights Leaders and Black Voices for Trump board member, Clarence Henderson, was effusive in his praise of Trump.

“President Trump is continuing the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream by delivering for African American communities.”

“Today’s event demonstrates the growing support for President Trump’s agenda. Under President Trump, black unemployment hit an all-time low, wages are growing at the fastest pace in a decade, the black poverty rate has reached its lowest point in history, and our cities are transforming thanks to Opportunity Zones.