UCLA Liberals Support Concentration Camps for Trump Supporters

February 24, 2019

UCLA supports concentration camps for Trump supporters

Liberals at UCLA now want to employ actual fascism against Trump supporters, vowing to secretly throw them into concentration camps. 

Investigative reporter Kaitlin Bennett recently visited UCLA undercover as Jenna Talia. She asked students to sign a petition to throw conservatives into “involuntary re-education camps.”

Libertyhangout.org reports: Not only were the students she approached ecstatic to sign it, but one member of UCLA’s student government encouraged her to change the language to “diversity” and “sensitivity training” to hide their real intentions so the administration would approve it.

Watch the craziness below.

