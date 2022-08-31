UC Berkeley To Force Unvaccinated Students to Wear Face Masks During Flu Season

Administrators at UC Berkeley have announced that any student who is unvaccinated against the flu will be required to wear face masks during flu season.
And they are wrong on both issues….not only do masks not work, but the flu jab doesn’t work particularly well either!
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The Gateway Pundit reports: The Orwellian leadership at UC Berkeley are leading the charge with their new “Mask Guidance“. If the leftists at these universities have their way, we will look back at “masking” as if it always happened in a “Mandela Effect” type charade.
Latest Videos
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
Operation Mockingbird: MSM Caught Reading EXACT Same Script About FBI’s Trump Raid
Now, apparently, the UC Berkeley “Big Brothers” will demand you wear a mask for the flu if you are not vaccinated against it. Once again: Mandela Effect. If these institutions of indoctrination have their way, a generation to come will reminisce on the past and won’t remember a flu season when we didn’t wear masks.
But the biggest question from this policy: why would require masks during flu season if you’re unvaccinated but not require them for students unvaccinated from COVID-19? This seems to suggest the flu is more serious that COVID-19, doesn’t it?
While seemingly the entire world is recognizing that they were misled by Lord Fauci and Co. on the masking guidelines, UC Berkeley is doubling down. Even YouTube has retracted their policy regarding masking.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Meghan Says She Was Treated Like A Black Woman For The First Time When She Started Dating Harry - August 31, 2022
- UC Berkeley To Force Unvaccinated Students to Wear Face Masks During Flu Season - August 31, 2022
- DeSantis Says Someone Should Chuck That Little Elf Fauci ‘Across The Potomac’ - August 31, 2022