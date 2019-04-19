U.S. To Register People Born in Golan Heights as ‘Native Israelis’

The U.S. State Department has updated its policy to officially reflect President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize the occupied Golan Heights as part of Israel .

People born in the disputed territory will now be registered as “native Israelis”.

Press TV reports: All official documents issued by the State Department, including passports, will reflect the administration’s recent decision, reported Israel’s Haaretz daily on Thursday.

Previously, official US documents referred to the Golan Heights with a special designation, indicating the territory’s occupation by Israel.

The policy is still in place for Palestinian territories such as the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem al-Quds.

Example of a passport issued to a US citizen born in Jerusalem al-Quds, which lists the city, not Israel, as place of birth. (Photo via Times of Israel)

Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Israel’s “sovereignty” over the Syrian Golan Heights on the direction of a number of his advisers, most notably his son-in-law Jared Kushner, on March 25.

Earlier this week, Trump’s Israel adviser Jason Greenblatt published an image of an official US government map depicting the occupied territory as part of Israel, drawing much negative attention.

Welcome to the newest addition of our international maps system after @POTUS issued a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights pic.twitter.com/1D0GTdwtix — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) April 16, 2019

The Syrian territory was occupied and later annexed by the Tel Aviv regime after a full-scale war against Arab countries in 1967 in a move that was never recognized by the international community.

Damascus has repeatedly vowed to retake the Israeli-occupied territory by any means possible.