U.S. Sees Lowest Flu Season On Record – “It’s Beautiful – Masks Really Work!”

Amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, flu has almost completely disappeared in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite all those apocalyptic warnings from Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 and influenza joining forces to create a mega viral pandemic, it seems this flu season has been the lowest one on record.

According to the CDC, the cumulative positive influenza test rate from late September into the week of December 19th was just 0.2%, compared to 8.7% from a year before.

Hospitals have confirmed that nationally “this is the lowest flu season we’ve had on record,” according to a surveillance system that is about 25 years old.

Infowars.com reports: One source from Maine Medical Center in Portland, the state’s largest hospital, said “I have seen zero documented flu cases this winter,” said Dr. Nate Mick, the head of the emergency department.

Ditto in Oregon’s capital city, where the outpatient respiratory clinics affiliated with Salem Hospital have not seen any confirmed flu cases.

Dr. Michelle Rasmussen, the head of the hospital, said “It’s beautiful.” Especially considering the flu’s longstanding status as the country’s biggest virus threat, the outcome is remarkable.

“Many parents will tell you that this year their kids have been as healthy as they’ve ever been, because they’re not swimming in the germ pool at school or day care the same way they were in prior years,” Mick said.

Some have suggested it’s a miracle of tyrannical COVID restrictions. Phyllis Kanki, an infectious disease professor at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told Just the News:

“I think COVID mitigation measures are likely to lower levels. Some of these mitigation measures may have been particularly effective for high-risk groups for flu, like the elderly and immunosuppressed.”

Also, because the nation is panicked over this virus, unlike during the 2018 flu season, the threshold for people going to the hospital is likely much lower than in past flu seasons. While there are definitely some people who are gravely ill with this virus, we have decided to treat this virus in the hospital much more liberally than any other virus. Hospitals receive higher reimbursement rates for treating COVID-19 patients. However, many of the cases are not necessarily clinical level.

Professor Christina Pagel suggested that some of the measures brought in to fight coronavirus could be kept in place to combat flu infections.

Asserting that “we can reduce flu deaths to pretty much zero,” Pagel said it is “worth encouraging people to wear masks” on public transport and in other busy environments every winter.

But, looking at a chart of US flu cases vs. COVID cases should raise more than one eyebrow…

The phenomenon isn’t unique to the US.

In the UK, data released this week show that the number of active flu cases in the country has fallen to zero.

However, as we previously highlighted, other health experts have suggested that flu cases are so dramatically low because influenza cases are being falsely counted as COVID cases.

Last month, top epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski asserted that, “Influenza has been renamed COVID-19 in large part.”

According to Wittkowski, former Head of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at Rockefeller University, this was because many flu infections are being incorrectly labeled as coronavirus cases.

“There may be quite a number of influenza cases included in the ‘presumed COVID-19’ category of people who have COVID-19 symptoms (which Influenza symptoms can be mistaken for), but are not tested for SARS RNA,” Wittkowski told Just the News.

While the great 2020 disappearing flu passes largely under the mass media’s radar, media-proliferated mass deception and power of repetition get most people to believe that what’s harmful to health and well-being is beneficial.