U.S. May Never Restore Funding For WHO Says Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States, the World Health Organization’s largest donor, may never restore funding to the United Nations body.

He said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization (WHO) was needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic adding that ‘this is not the first time we have had to deal with the shortcomings of this organisation’

WND reports: Pompeo told Fox News late on Wednesday “it may be the case that the United States can never return to underwriting, having U.S. taxpayer dollars go to the WHO.”

“I think we need to take a real hard look at the WHO and what we do coming out of this,” he said in an interview with “The Ingraham Angle.” “We reformed this back in 2007, so this isn’t the first time we’ve had to deal with the shortcomings of this organization that sits inside the United Nations. We need a fix. We need a structural fix with the WHO.”

The president suspended U.S. funding last week after criticizing the WHO’s “China-centric” stance, including promotion of China’s “disinformation” about the coronavirus.

WHO officials have rejected Trump’s criticism.

The U.S. has been the largest donor to the WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019. That’s about one seventh of the entire budget.

Pompeo said the U.S. “strongly believed” Beijing failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner, which is a violation of WHO rules.

Pompeo also criticized WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for failing to make a public issue of China’s breach of the rules.