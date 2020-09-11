U.S. Marshals Arrest Oklahoma Man Who Filmed Himself Raping a Baby on Social Media

An Oklahoma man accused of raping a 6-month-old baby on video and sharing it on social media was arrested by U.S. marshals on Thursday.

Brice Gage Watkins, 22, went on the run several weeks ago after state and local authorities issued a warrant for his arrest over his sickening child sex crimes.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force finally found him in Texas hours after the reward offered increased to $10,000. Following up on a tip, U.S. Marshals nabbed him at an associate’s house in San Marcos, Texas.

Foxnews.com reports: Watkins faces a handful of felony charges in connection with the incident, which he is accused of filming and sending to at least two women.

One of the women turned the video over to police Aug. 11, telling investigators she recognized the child in the video and believed it was filmed in the victim’s home, Enid News reported. She was a friend of the child’s mother.

The second woman told police she received the video along with the message, “whose child is this,” according to the outlet.

Both women reportedly told investigators that they believed Watkins was the man seen molesting the child in the video.

The case drew national attention and went viral on social media. Days after photos of Watkins widely circulated online, he is in custody.

Charges include one felony count of distribution of child pornography, three counts of lewd acts with a child under 12, and additional counts of manufacturing child pornography, according to the Marshals Service.

The victim turned 1 in June, according to authorities.

Police in Enid, Okla., where the alleged crime occurred, said in mid-August that they believed their counterparts in Norman had taken Watkins into custody. But that suspect turned out to be someone else, prompting the interstate search for Watkins this week.