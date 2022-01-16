U.S. Doctor Loses Licence, Forced to Undergo Psych Evaluation for Treating Patients with Ivermectin

A senior U.S. doctor with over 40 years experience has had her medical license revoked for “spreading Covid misinformation” and treating patients with Ivermectin.

“The information received by the Board demonstrates that Dr. Nass is or may be unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to her patients by reason of mental illness, alcohol intemperance, excessive use of drugs, narcotics, or as a result of a mental or physical condition interfering with the competent practice of medicine,” the evaluation order states.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Recall, Dr. Nass was one of the outspoken medical professionals who busted Fauci for lying about the origins of Covid and affordable treatment such as HCQ.

The Board of Licensure in Medicine released a list of allegations against Dr. Meryl Nass when they suspended her medical license.

The board said Dr. Nass spread misinformation online when she questioned the safety of the experimental Covid vaccines.

In other words, Dr. Meryl Nass is under investigation for daring to speak out against the Biden Regime and for daring to question Big Pharma.

Bangor Daily News reported:

A state licensing board’s decision this week to suspend an Ellsworth doctor is part of a growing national trend of disciplinary actions against medical professionals accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Board of Licensure in Medicine released a lengthy list of allegations against Dr. Meryl Nass as part of the order temporarily suspending her ability to practice medicine in the state pending a deeper investigation. The board’s preliminary inquiry alleges Nass repeatedly failed to follow basic “standards of practice” during telemedicine appointments with COVID-19 patients and admitted to lying to a pharmacist to obtain drugs not authorized to treat the disease. The board also quoted 17 public statements from Nass questioning the safety of COVID vaccines and espousing conspiracy theories about the government’s pandemic response. Another physician, Dr. Paul Gosselin of Waterville, also had his license suspended last month by the osteopathic board over allegations of spreading misinformation and other potential misconduct. Because of confidentiality rules, however, it is unclear how many other COVID-related complaints regulators have received.

There have now been 67 Ivermectin COVID-19 controlled studies that show a 67% improvement in COVID patients.

There have been 298 Hydroxychloroquine studies that show a 64% improvement in patients for COVID-19 patients.

On Monday Project Veritas released never before seen military documents regarding the origins of Covid-19, gain-of-function research, vaccines, potential treatments and the government’s effort to conceal everything.

The documents contained evidence that Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were both effective in treating the coronavirus because they both inhibited the viral replication that spread the spike protein around the body.