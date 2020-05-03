Tyrannical Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Extends Lockdown to July 6

Despite several states easing their lockdown restrictions, Democrat-led Oregon is determined to keep their citizens prisoners in their own homes.

Oregon, a state with 4.14 million residents, did not reopen on Friday. Instead, the liberal state decided to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Far left Gov. Kate Brown announced she was extending the lockdown until July 6th.

https://t.co/jFUXahJ8hm



Oregon Declaration of Emergency extended to July 6th!



Wutttttt? — l E T 17 (@Inevitable_ET) May 2, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Oregon is ranked 40th in US coronavirus deaths. 40TH!

The state has had 104 deaths and ranks next to South Dakota, a state that NEVER shut down!

This does not make sense on any level.

The Governor is a complete loon and tyrant!

And the people of Oregon will allow her to destroy their state.