Two Teens Drop Dead Days After Receiving Pfizer Jab – Media Blackout

A second dose of Pfizer’s jab caused the sudden deaths of two teenage boys, according to a new study released by clinical pathology researchers.

The paper, conducted by forensic pathologists at Yale and the University of Michigan, was highlighted on social media Tuesday by cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.

“Parents and kids should know more deaths will happen,” McCullough warned.

Infowars.com reports: The autopsies of the two teen boys, whose names, ages and locations are not revealed, were studied in a paper published Tuesday in The Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine medical journal.

The two teen boys “were found dead in bed 3 and 4 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine,” the paper states, adding, “Both boys were pronounced dead at home without attempted resuscitation.”

Researchers found the boys’ fatal myocarditis diagnoses were not “typical,” and more closely resembled toxic cardiomyopathy.

“The microscopic examination revealed features resembling a catecholamine-induced injury, not typical myocarditis pathology,” the scientists wrote, adding their work could benefit other pathologists in the future.

“The myocardial injury seen in these post-vaccine hearts is different from typical myocarditis and has an appearance most closely resembling a catecholamine-mediated stress (toxic) cardiomyopathy. Understanding that these instances are different from typical myocarditis and that cytokine storm has a known feedback loop with catecholamines may help guide screening and therapy.”

