Two More Trains Derail In Texas & South Carolina, One Carrying ‘Hazardous Materials’

Fact checked
February 14, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
train derails Texas
Two more trains, one carrying “hazardous materials,” derailed in Texas and South Carolina on Monday.

The latest derailments comes just days after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The hazardous airborne chemicals prompted officials to issue mandatory evacuation and shelter-in-place orders within a one-mile radius of the derailment.

InfoWars reports: A Pacific Union train derailed outside Houston, Texas as the result of a collision with an 18-wheeler, killing the driver.

And there were “hazardous materials on site,” according to the Splendora Police Department.

From Houston Public Media :

The crash between an 18-wheeler and Union Pacific train occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 69/U.S. 59 near its intersection with Fostoria and Midline roads, between the towns of Splendora and Cleveland, according to Lt. Troy Teller of the Splendora Police Department. He said 21 train cars were derailed in the collision and that a hazardous materials team from Union Pacific was on site and monitoring air quality as a precaution.

Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver confirmed that its hazmat crews were on site, adding that an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel was released by the truck involved in the crash.

“From what we’re being told and shown, there’s no major chemicals to be concerned about,” Teller said. “It’s more so household chemicals on board for retail purposes. It’s not a large quantity from what we’re being told.”

Hours later, a train also derailed in Enoree, South Carolina, on Monday, with no reported fatalities, and CSX Transportation, which owns the railway, is on site along with emergency crews.

It’s unclear if it was carrying hazardous materials.

