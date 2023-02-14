Two More Trains Derail In Texas & South Carolina, One Carrying ‘Hazardous Materials’

Two more trains, one carrying “hazardous materials,” derailed in Texas and South Carolina on Monday.

The latest derailments comes just days after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The hazardous airborne chemicals prompted officials to issue mandatory evacuation and shelter-in-place orders within a one-mile radius of the derailment.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

I’m trying to gather information on this very serious situation in Ohio involving a train derailment with hazardous chemicals.



What I will say is this. Trust your eyes, ears and nose and get the hell out of there if your senses are telling you too. — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 11, 2023

InfoWars reports: A Pacific Union train derailed outside Houston, Texas as the result of a collision with an 18-wheeler, killing the driver.

And there were “hazardous materials on site,” according to the Splendora Police Department.

A train has derailed in the Houston area.



Officials report the train was carrying "hazardous materials, prompting Union Pacific to monitor air quality at the site of the crash, according to the Splendora Police Department." pic.twitter.com/39XEGvTmpZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

From Houston Public Media :

The crash between an 18-wheeler and Union Pacific train occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 69/U.S. 59 near its intersection with Fostoria and Midline roads, between the towns of Splendora and Cleveland, according to Lt. Troy Teller of the Splendora Police Department. He said 21 train cars were derailed in the collision and that a hazardous materials team from Union Pacific was on site and monitoring air quality as a precaution.

Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver confirmed that its hazmat crews were on site, adding that an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel was released by the truck involved in the crash.

“From what we’re being told and shown, there’s no major chemicals to be concerned about,” Teller said. “It’s more so household chemicals on board for retail purposes. It’s not a large quantity from what we’re being told.”

Hours later, a train also derailed in Enoree, South Carolina, on Monday, with no reported fatalities, and CSX Transportation, which owns the railway, is on site along with emergency crews.

⚠️ BREAKING: Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in Enoree, South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/XqrIg12MVQ — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 13, 2023

It’s unclear if it was carrying hazardous materials.