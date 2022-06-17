Two Men Dead After Suddenly Becoming Unwell During Download Music Fesitval

A second man has died after becoming unwell at a rock music festival over the weekend.
Police confirmed the second death at this year’s Downlaod Festival in Castle Donington.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
He reportedly became ill during the Iron Maiden set at 9.30 on Saturday evening.
Latest Videos
Christina Aguilera Performs For Kids Wearing GIGANTIC Strap-On
Angelina Jolie Admits to ‘Gruesome Illuminati Blood Rituals’
Biden Slurs, Stutters and Spasms through Press Conference – Colleagues Horrified
Prince Warned About ‘New World Order’ Plans for Mandatory Jabs in 1996
CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’
Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
The man in his 30’s was taken to hospoital but later died. A police spokesman said his death was being treated as unexplained while police investigate the full circumstances.
Police want to speak to another festival-goer, described as a white man, aged between 40 and 50, who provided information to a paramedic while the man was unwell.
The report came as Leicestershire Police also confirmed that another man had suffered a suspected cardiac arrest at Download just before 1pm on Saturday afternoon.
He was taken to the onsite medical centre but died a short while later.
A police spokesperson said the cause of his death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’ and the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.