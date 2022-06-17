Two Men Dead After Suddenly Becoming Unwell During Download Music Fesitval

A second man has died after becoming unwell at a rock music festival over the weekend.

Police confirmed the second death at this year’s Downlaod Festival in Castle Donington.

He reportedly became ill during the Iron Maiden set at 9.30 on Saturday evening.

The man in his 30’s was taken to hospoital but later died. A police spokesman said his death was being treated as unexplained while police investigate the full circumstances.

Police want to speak to another festival-goer, described as a white man, aged between 40 and 50, who provided information to a paramedic while the man was unwell.

The report came as Leicestershire Police also confirmed that another man had suffered a suspected cardiac arrest at Download just before 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

He was taken to the onsite medical centre but died a short while later.

A police spokesperson said the cause of his death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’ and the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.