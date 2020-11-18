Two Los Angeles Men Arrested for Voter Fraud After Registering Thousands of Homeless People

Two Los Angeles men have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of voter fraud after submitting thousands of voter registrations on behalf of homeless people, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

NBC 4 reports:

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro, 53, and Marcos Raul Arevalo, 34, were charged in a 41-count criminal complaint filed last week. The pair faces one count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud, eight counts of voter fraud, four counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument and four misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Montenegro is also facing an additional 10 counts of voter fraud, seven counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, two counts of perjury and five misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit.

Montenegro submitted a staggering 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October of this year, according to the district attorney’s office.

Additionally, Montenegro falsified, “names, addresses and signatures on nomination papers under penalty of perjury to run for mayor in the city of Hawthorne.”

Breitbart.com reports: Montenegro faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, while Arevalo faces up to seven years.

The matter remains under investigation, reports NBC 4.

Read the full criminal complaint here.