Two Dozen Charged in North Carolina Voter-Fraud Probe, Including Many Illegal Aliens

Two dozen people were charged with voter-fraud related crimes in North Carolina, the federal prosecutor’s office announced on Friday.

Among those charged, a number are listed as being from Mexico and several central American countries, as well as from France, Iraq, Nigeria, Yemen, and other countries.

FOX 8 reports: The government says two defendants were charged earlier this year with unlawful voting in the 2016 general election.

More than 15 others face charges of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote.

Indictments against several defendants were unsealed Friday.

Back in 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh announced charges against nearly 20 non-U.S. citizens accused of illegally voting in 2016.

The prosecutor later asked for voting records from North Carolina election offices.