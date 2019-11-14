Two Dead & Three Injured After 16 Yr Old Opens Fire At California School

Two teenagers have died and three others are in hospital after a 16 year-old boy opened fire at a Los Angeles high school on Thursday morning.



The 16 year-old shooter is in custody and seriously ill after trying to shoot himself.

ABC news reports: Detectives reviewed video from the scene which showed the gunman in the quad of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita when he took a gun from his backpack, shot five people and then shot himself in the head, authorities said. The early morning school shooting was on the suspect’s birthday, authorities said.

The surviving victims are a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

Terrified students barricaded in classrooms before they fled the campus to search for their concerned parents, who had gathered in the streets.

“I just started running,” sophomore Brooklyn Moreno said. “There was girls falling in front of me and I tried to help them up, then just kept running ’cause I didn’t want to get hurt, either.”

The weapon, a .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol, was recovered with no more bullets left, authorities said.

The suspect’s girlfriend and his mother are speaking with detectives, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 7:38 a.m. local time during what’s called “Zero Period,” which is before the school day officially begins at 8 a.m. and is often used for extracurricular classes, police said.



