Two Black Girls Murder Uber Driver in Broad Daylight, Walk Past His Body to Look for Cellphone

Two African American teenage girls have been charged with felony murder after killing an Uber driver in DC during an armed carjacking.

Instead of fleeing the scene, the girls were caught on camera calmly looking for their cellphone inside the vehicle right next to the victim’s dead body.

The girls are only 13 and 15 years old

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Their Pakistani victim, Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was driving for Uber Eats when the girls attempted to steal his car and tased him.

The horrific scene was caught on camera by a witness.

Warning, the video is extremely graphic and disturbing:

⚠️Uber Eats driver killed during armed carjacking in D.C. pic.twitter.com/kFGuhz0xnz — Tony (@Mrtdogg) March 27, 2021

The incident took place on Tuesday and murder charges were announced on Wednesday.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,” an Uber spokesperson said, according to affiliate WTOP. “We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”