Twitter’s Jack Dorsey: “We Are No Longer a Neutral Platform”

Jack Dorsey has confirmed that Twitter is no longer a neutral platform when it comes to politics and issues of national importance.

Speaking to podcaster Sam Harris on February 5, Dorsey was asked about the bias against conservatives on the platform.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “Twitter reliably lands on one side of the political divide,” Harris said while questioning Dorsey about the ban of feminist Megan Murphy for tweeting “Men are not women,” while discussing transgender people. Her comment was not aimed at attacking any user individually.

Harris pointed out that she was banned while Louis Farrakhan’s tweet calling Jewish people “termites” remains on the platform.

“I don’t believe that we can afford to take a neutral stance anymore. I don’t believe that we should optimize for neutrality,” Dorsey responded.

Harris questioned the CEO about why they don’t just follow the First Amendment and ban illegal or violent speech — but allow debate and commentary as long as it is legal speech. Dorsey dodged the question, but claimed that their policies are based on “the spirit of” the First Amendment, Newsbusters reports.

Harris pointed out that while “alt-right” figures get rapidly banned for life, terrorist groups Hezbollah and Hamas are still active on the platform.

Going back to Murphy, Dorsey commented that “the case you brought up. I’m not sure what was behind that, but I certainly don’t believe it was that one tweet.”

“Ultimately, I don’t think we can be this neutral, passive platform anymore,” he said.