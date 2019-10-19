Twitter Users Spot ‘White Powder’ in Jennifer Aniston’s Reunion Selfie

Jennifer Aniston’s reunion selfie this week has got fans asking questions about what appears to be a white powder-like substance in the background of the photo.

The Friends star’s first Instagram post sparked a massive debate online, with one fan commenting: “Looks like there’s coke on the phone.”

Another said: “One hell of a way to make your social media debut.”

Freepressjournal.ie reports: Twitterati are already claiming that those are lines of coke on top of the phone.

Here are some tweets that will leave you wondering what’s that white thing on the phone:

The lines of coke on top of the iphone in Jennifer Aniston’s first Instagram picture is one hell of a way to make your social media debut. https://t.co/5mLshMlNxL — 𝖕 𝖆 𝖔 𝖑 𝖊 𝖙 𝖙 𝖊 (@deviIette) October 16, 2019

JENNIFER ANISTON POSTS FOR THE FIRST TIME ON INSTAGRAM NOT REALIZING THERE’S COKE ON THE TABLE IN THE BACK OF HER GROUP SELFIE



-A WHOLE ASS FUCKING MOOD — Pizza Papi (@hiddenhen) October 16, 2019

Let’s play a game called how long will it take Jennifer Aniston to realize there’s coke on the table in the pic 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2qLNCaEnN — lil level up 👻 (@levelupdub) October 16, 2019

leurs traces de coke + épaisses que les sourcils de jennifer aniston https://t.co/OObiSXb08b pic.twitter.com/1kMPlxemwj — spears (@arobasebritney) October 16, 2019