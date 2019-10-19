Twitter Users Spot ‘White Powder’ in Jennifer Aniston’s Reunion Selfie

Mysterious white powder spotted in Jennifer Aniston's Friends selfie

Jennifer Aniston’s reunion selfie this week has got fans asking questions about what appears to be a white powder-like substance in the background of the photo.

The Friends star’s first Instagram post sparked a massive debate online, with one fan commenting: “Looks like there’s coke on the phone.”

Another said: “One hell of a way to make your social media debut.”

Freepressjournal.ie reports: Twitterati are already claiming that those are lines of coke on top of the phone.

Here are some tweets that will leave you wondering what’s that white thing on the phone:

