Twitter Warns U.S. Journalist She Could Face Death Penalty For Violating Sharia Law

Twitter has accused a U.S. journalist of breaking Sharia Law in Pakistan, warning her she could face the death penalty as a result.

TGP’s Associate Editor, Cristina Laila, was sent an email by Twitter’s legal department informing her that she violated Pakistan’s blasphemy laws over a tweet she posted calling for burkas to be banned in the United States.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The specific Pakistani blasphemy laws Cristina violated are punishable by life imprisonment or death.

Yes, you read that right. Twitter, an American company, warned an American citizen who was exercising their First Amendment rights about Pakistan’s Islamic blasphemy laws.

In a years-old, since deleted tweet, Cristina called for the burka to be banned; this offended the Pakistani government enough to force Twitter to spring into action.

Burkas should be banned in the United States. Not only are they highly oppressive to women, we have no idea who or what is hiding underneath the garment. Americans are used to seeing people’s faces and a burka breaks down non-verbal communication between people in public.

The email from Twitter legal read:

Hello,

We are writing to inform you that Twitter has received official correspondence regarding your Twitter account, @CristinaLaila1.

The correspondence claims that the following content is in violation of Pakistan law: Section 37 of PECA-2016, Section 295 B and Section 295 C of the Pakistan penal code

@cristinalaila1

Twitter has not taken any action on the reported content at this time. We are only writing to inform you that content posted to your account has been mentioned in a complaint.

This notice is not legal advice. You may wish to consult legal counsel about this matter. If you believe we have contacted you in error, please let us know by replying to this email.

For more general information on legal requests, please refer to the following Help Center article: https://t.co/lrfaq.

Sincerely,

Twitter

Jamie Glazov, a Canadian columnist and critic of Islam received the same warning from Twitter after he tweeted out his new book “Jihadist Psychopath.”

Mr. Glazov explains precisely what Pakistani blasphemy laws Twitter is now warning about:

Section 295B criminalizes “defiling the Holy Quran,” and carries a penalty of life imprisonment. 295C mandates that those who “by words, either spoken or written, or by visible representation, or by any imputation innuendo, or insinuation, directly, defiles the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable for fine.”

So we are looking at the punishment of death, imprisonment and/or a fine — and all not necessarily in that order.

Pamela Geller also received the same warning from Twitter after she criticized Sharia enforcer, Linda Sarsour.

Facebook also enforces Sharia blasphemy laws and Google just approved of an Android app for Muslims to report people who insult Islam and Mohammed.

Feel safer yet?

Cristina is a first generation American of Armenian descent. Her Christian family suffered intense persecution in the Middle East and came to America for a better life away from Islam. Now Cristina, an American Christian, is being warned about Pakistan’s Islamic blasphemy laws. Let that sink in.