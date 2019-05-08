Twitter Suspends More Pro-Trump Accounts

It looks like liberal Silicon Valley has picked a side with regards to the upcoming 2020 elections.

On Monday night Twitter banned a slew of pro-Trump accounts

Conservatives say the move is yet more proof that liberal social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are engaging in censorship in an effort to silence them.

‘Magaphobia’ which was set up by conservative commentator Jack Posobiec to “track violence against Trump supporters” was on of the accounts that was suspended.

RT reports: The @Magaphobia account had defined the word as “an irrational, unfounded fear of Donald Trump or his supporters” or bigotry towards those who voted for him.

I started @Magaphobia as an acct to track violence against Trump supporters all in one place Today Twitter banned it pic.twitter.com/lencaWfWR9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 7, 2019

The platform also suspended the @AOCPress account created by conservatives to parody freshman Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, despite the fact that it had apparently followed Twitter rules and labeled itself as satire. The man who ran the parody account, Jewish conservative Mike Morrison, who tweets personally at @OfficeofMike, also had his account “permanently suspended,” according to activist Courtney Holland.

.@OfficeOfMike has confirmed to me that he has been PERMANENTLY suspended from Twitter. He also ran the @AOCpress account which is also permanently suspended. Twitter claims he violated the rules with creating @AOCpress even though it clearly stated it was a parody account pic.twitter.com/ecMopPfE4w — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) May 7, 2019

Prominent Jewish conservative @OfficeofMike has been suspended for running an AOC parody account, which does not violate any of Twitter's policies. The war to censor conservatives is gearing up to be in full swing. We cannot stay silent & we must fight. — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) May 7, 2019

In an email to the account owner, Twitter said “you may not register or create fake and misleading accounts,” conservative website Human Events reported.

Conservatives see the move as more proof that liberal social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are engaging in censorship in an effort to silence them. Last week, Facebook permanently banned a number of high-profile conservative voices citing vague policies on hate speech. Twitter has also come under fire in the past for ‘shadowbanning’ top Republican figures and making their profiles harder to find.

The latest bans even prompted outrage from former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, who tweeted out a link calling it the latest in “Big Tech Election Interference.”