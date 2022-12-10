Twitter Policy Director Confesses ‘Deep State’ Is Eliminating Independent Media: “ALL Big Tech Companies Are Colluding With Them”

The third instalment of the “Twitter Files” was released on Friday evening, and it vindicates everything independent media outlets have been saying for years.
According to the documents, every single Big Tech giant is colluding with the ‘Deep State’ to eliminate independent media outlets and free thinkers from their platforms.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday dropped part three of the “Twitter Files”.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
According to files, Twitter executives were regularly meeting regularly with the FBI in an ongoing effort to censor conservatives, independent journalists and President Donald J. Trump.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Now-fired Twitter executive Yoel Roth was meeting with the FBI and other government officials weekly!
This is a huge release.
It also happens to coincide with the Missouri and Louisiana lawsuit with plaintiff Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit on government and social media collusion to silence conservative voices in America today.
This is really BIG NEWS!
Taibbi posted incriminatting text messages from Twitter Policy Director Nick Pickles.
In Taibi’s 20th tweet tonight Twitter admits Yoel Roth was meeting weekly with the FBI!
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Brazilian Military Declare Bolsonaro ‘Supreme Commander of Brazil’ As Troops Execute ‘Treasonous’ Lula da Silva Officials - December 10, 2022
- Twitter Policy Director Confesses ‘Deep State’ Is Eliminating Independent Media: “ALL Big Tech Companies Are Colluding With Them” - December 10, 2022
- WEF Activists Caught Destroying America’s Power Plants – Media Blackout - December 10, 2022