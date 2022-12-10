Twitter Policy Director Confesses ‘Deep State’ Is Eliminating Independent Media: “ALL Big Tech Companies Are Colluding With Them”

The third instalment of the “Twitter Files” was released on Friday evening, and it vindicates everything independent media outlets have been saying for years.

According to the documents, every single Big Tech giant is colluding with the ‘Deep State’ to eliminate independent media outlets and free thinkers from their platforms.

Journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday dropped part three of the “Twitter Files”.

According to files, Twitter executives were regularly meeting regularly with the FBI in an ongoing effort to censor conservatives, independent journalists and President Donald J. Trump.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Now-fired Twitter executive Yoel Roth was meeting with the FBI and other government officials weekly!

This is a huge release.

It also happens to coincide with the Missouri and Louisiana lawsuit with plaintiff Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit on government and social media collusion to silence conservative voices in America today.

This is really BIG NEWS!

Taibbi posted incriminatting text messages from Twitter Policy Director Nick Pickles.

18. Policy Director Nick Pickles is asked if they should say Twitter detects “misinfo” through “ML, human review, and **partnerships with outside experts?*” The employee asks, “I know that’s been a slippery process… not sure if you want our public explanation to hang on that.” pic.twitter.com/JEICGRTyz7 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

19. Pickles quickly asks if they could “just say “partnerships.” After a pause, he says, “e.g. not sure we’d describe the FBI/DHS as experts.” pic.twitter.com/d3EaYJb5eR — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

In Taibi’s 20th tweet tonight Twitter admits Yoel Roth was meeting weekly with the FBI!