Twitter Files: Pfizer Ordered Twitter To Censor Evidence About COVID Jab Deaths

Pfizer ordered Twitter to suppress information that proved their COVID vaccine caused serious illness and death, newly released Twitter files reveal.

Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb lobbied Twitter to censor people who questioned the efficacy of the mRNA jabs. The Twitter files show that the platform censored a tweet from Dr. Brett Giroir, a board member at the biopharmaceutical company Altesa Biosciences, which produces drugs to combat COVID, after it was flagged by Gottlieb.

Summit.news reports: In August 2021, Gottlieb complained to Todd O’Boyle, a senior manager on Twitter’s Public Policy team, about Giroir’s claim that natural immunity offered greater protection than the vaccine.

“It’s now clear #COVID19 natural immunity is superior to #vaccine immunity, by ALOT. There’s no science justification for #vax proof if a person had prior infection. @CDCDirector @POTUS must follow the science. If no previous infection? Get vaccinated!” tweeted Giroir.

It's now clear #COVID19 natural immunity is superior to #vaccine immunity, by ALOT. There's no science justification for #vax proof if a person had prior infection. @CDCDirector @POTUS must follow the science. If no previous infection? Get vaccinated! https://t.co/jFc0yHpF2f — Brett Giroir (@DrGiroir) August 28, 2021

Gottlieb asserted that, “This is the kind of stuff that’s corrosive. Here he draws a sweeping conclusion off a single retrospective study in Israel that hasn’t been peer reviewed. But this tweet will end up going viral and driving news coverage.”

O’Boyle then forwarded Gottlieb’s email to Twitter’s Strategic Response team for review, but failed to tell them that Gottlieb was on the Pfizer board, instead merely referring to him as “the former FDA commissioner.”

Despite Twitter ruling that the tweet didn’t violate its rules, it still slapped a “misleading” tag on the post, meaning it had its replies, shares, and likes disabled, burying it in the algorithm.

A week later, Gottlieb complained about another tweet by lockdown skeptic Justin Hart which stated, “Sticks and stones may break my bones but a viral pathogen with a child mortality rate of ~0% has cost our children nearly three years of schooling.”

Gottlieb’s concern was that the tweet might generate doubt surrounding giving the COVID vaccine to kids, given that it “would soon be approved for children 5 to 11.”

The Pfizer board member also previously flagged an article written by journalist and COVID vaccine skeptic Alex Berenson, who was subsequently suspended by Twitter.

Gottlieb wasn’t happy that his lobbying attempts on behalf of Pfizer had been exposed, complaining that the release of his communications with Twitter had stoked “the threat environment” and led to “more menacing dialogue, with potentially serious consequences.”

Giroir responded by asserting that Gottlieb was upset that he had been caught “apparently (putting) corporate interests first not public health.”

As we highlighted yesterday, emails also show the White House lobbied Facebook to censor Tucker Carlson and others for expressing skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine.

This all once again highlights the fact that Big Tech’s ‘content moderation’ policies were being imposed at the behest of lobbying by the government and giant pharmaceutical companies, representing a clear violation of the First Amendment.