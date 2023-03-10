Twitter Files: Mods Told To Censor ‘Truthful Content That Might Fuel Vaccine Hesitancy’

Twitter moderators were ordered to censor truth-based posts which could promote vaccine hesitancy, according to the latest Twitter files expose.
Internal company documents were published on Thursday by independent journalist Matt Taibbi show.
Infowars reports: Screenshots from a guide outlining moderation policies appearing in the latest “Twitter Files” drop show moderators were instructed to flag “True content which might promote vaccine hesitancy.”
The guidelines instruct moderators:
“Viral posts of individuals expressing vaccine hesitancy, or stories of true vaccine side effects. This content is not clearly mis or disinformation but it may be malinformation (exaggerated or misleading). Also included in this bucket are often true posts which could fuel hesitancy, such as individual countries banning certain vaccines.”
The vague policy helps explain why scores of Twitter users received strikes, with many others completely censored off the platform.
The latest development is among numerous revelations included in Thursday’s drop, as reporters comb through pre-Elon Musk takeover files showing Twitter was taking its censorship marching orders from taxpayer-funded government agencies, leftist media outlets and globalist NGOs.
Read Taibbi’s latest Twitter files drop below laying out the tangled, incestuous relationship between Twitter and what’s being dubbed the “censorship-industrial complex”:
Taibbi’s latest Twitter Files drop coincides with testimony he gave at a House Judiciary Committee “Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on the Twitter Files” Thursday where he further laid out the platform’s politically-motivated, government-sponsored censorship.
