Twitter Files: Mods Told To Censor ‘Truthful Content That Might Fuel Vaccine Hesitancy’

Twitter moderators were ordered to censor truth-based posts which could promote vaccine hesitancy, according to the latest Twitter files expose.

Internal company documents were published on Thursday by independent journalist Matt Taibbi show.

Infowars reports: Screenshots from a guide outlining moderation policies appearing in the latest “Twitter Files” drop show moderators were instructed to flag “True content which might promote vaccine hesitancy.”

1. TWITTER FILES:

Statement to Congress

THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX pic.twitter.com/JLryjnINXS — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

The guidelines instruct moderators:

“Viral posts of individuals expressing vaccine hesitancy, or stories of true vaccine side effects. This content is not clearly mis or disinformation but it may be malinformation (exaggerated or misleading). Also included in this bucket are often true posts which could fuel hesitancy, such as individual countries banning certain vaccines.”

The vague policy helps explain why scores of Twitter users received strikes, with many others completely censored off the platform.

The latest development is among numerous revelations included in Thursday’s drop, as reporters comb through pre-Elon Musk takeover files showing Twitter was taking its censorship marching orders from taxpayer-funded government agencies, leftist media outlets and globalist NGOs.

Read Taibbi’s latest Twitter files drop below laying out the tangled, incestuous relationship between Twitter and what’s being dubbed the “censorship-industrial complex”:

2. “MONITOR ALL TWEETS COMING FROM TRUMP’S PERSONAL ACCOUNT/BIDEN’S PERSONAL ACCOUNT”



When #TwitterFiles reporters were given access to Twitter internal documents last year, we first focused on the company, which at times acted like a power above government. pic.twitter.com/IK1VWewVoW — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

4. Emails from the FBI, DHS and other agencies often came with spreadsheets of hundreds or thousands of account names for review. Often, these would be deleted soon after. pic.twitter.com/dwVKCNuPrk — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

6. Then we saw "disinfo" lists where evidence was even less clear. This list of 378 “Iranian State Linked Accounts” includes an Iraq vet once arrested for blogging about the war, a former Chicago Sun-Times reporter and Truthout, a site that publishes Noam Chomsky. pic.twitter.com/eaGRruJNUk — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

8. But the bulk of censorship requests didn’t come from government directly. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

10. We came to think of this grouping – state agencies like DHS, FBI, or the Global Engagement Center (GEC), along with “NGOs that aren’t academic” and an unexpectedly aggressive partner, commercial news media – as the Censorship-Industrial Complex. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

12. Twitter execs weren’t sure about Clemson’s Media Forensics Lab (“too chummy with HPSCI”), and weren’t keen on the Rand Corporation (“too close to USDOD”), but others were deemed just right. pic.twitter.com/tnoLMFeEkD — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

14. The Woodstock of the Censorship-Industrial Complex came when the Aspen Institute – which receives millions a year from both the State Department and USAID – held a star-studded confab in Aspen in August 2021 to release its final report on “Information Disorder.” pic.twitter.com/F1NOIlzC45 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

16. Their taxpayer-backed conclusions: the state should have total access to data to make searching speech easier, speech offenders should be put in a “holding area," and government should probably restrict disinformation, “even if it means losing some freedom.” pic.twitter.com/YTVu98FPLV — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

18. Naturally Twitter’s main concern regarding the Aspen report was making sure Facebook got hit harder by any resulting regulatory changes: pic.twitter.com/KHfSCBbzAy — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

20. The #TwitterFiles show the principals of this incestuous self-appointed truth squad moving from law enforcement/intelligence to the private sector and back, claiming a special right to do what they say is bad practice for everyone else: be fact-checked only by themselves. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

22. #TwitterFiles repeatedly show media acting as proxy for NGOs, with Twitter bracing for bad headlines if they don't nix accounts. Here, the Financial Times gives Twitter until end of day to provide a “steer” on whether RFK, Jr. and other vax offenders will be zapped. pic.twitter.com/Cd3C78Gv2P — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

24. The difference is, these campaigns are taxpayer-funded. Though the state is supposed to stay out domestic propaganda, the Aspen Institute, Graphika, the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab, New America, and other “anti-disinformation” labs are receiving huge public awards. pic.twitter.com/lj6VNXgX0o — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

26. Perhaps the ultimate example of the absolute fusion of state, corporate, and civil society organizations is the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO), whose “Election Integrity Partnership” is among the most voluminous “flaggers” in the #TwitterFiles: pic.twitter.com/wiSN9tl5Bl — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

28. EIP research manager Renee DiResta boasted that while filling “gaps," the EIP succeeded in getting “tech partners” Google, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter to take action on “35% of the URLS flagged” under “remove, reduce, or inform” policies.https://t.co/4hqdH49UD5 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

30. It’s crucial to reiterate: EIP was partnered with state entities like CISA and GEC while seeking elimination of millions of tweets. In the #TwitterFiles, Twitter execs did not distinguish between organizations, using phrases like “According to CIS[A], escalated via EIP.” pic.twitter.com/qmmpWr2aZX — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

31. After the 2020 election, when EIP was renamed the Virality Project, the Stanford lab was on-boarded to Twitter’s JIRA ticketing system, absorbing this government proxy into Twitter infrastructure – with a capability of taking in an incredible 50 million tweets a day. pic.twitter.com/iPxtRT0QSR — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

Taibbi’s latest Twitter Files drop coincides with testimony he gave at a House Judiciary Committee “Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on the Twitter Files” Thursday where he further laid out the platform’s politically-motivated, government-sponsored censorship.