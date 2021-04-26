Big Tech executives including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, and Patricia Ann Quillin, the wife of Netflix’s billionaire CEO, have donated a whopping $7.5 million to groups associated with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors.

Big Tech has relentlessly censored stories exposing Khan-Cullors and her lavish lifestyle – while she advocates for policies that the Silicon Valley elites support.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Specifically, Khan-Cullors has been loudly advocating for Net Neutrality.

“Dustin Moskovitz, a billionaire co-founder of Facebook, and his wife Cari Tuna, are among the biggest donors to groups controlled by Khan-Cullors. Through their Open Philanthropy and Good Ventures non-profits, they contributed more than $5.5 million between 2017 and 2020, according to public records,” the New York Post reports. “The cash went to Dignity and Power Now, a non-profit started by Khan-Cullors, and Reform LA Jails, a California state political action committee she co-founded to lobby for civilian oversight of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department.”

Dorsey has also also been a big donor to the controversial Marxist. He funneled $1.5 million to a coalition of anti-capitalist groups founded by Khan-Cullors in 2020 using his #startsmall initiative and in connection with the Clara Lionel Foundation, a charity founded by singer Rihanna.

“In addition to providing cash, social-media giants have censored perceived criticisms of Khan-Cullors and the BLM movement, including a story first published by The Post about the activist’s recent $3.2 million in real estate purchases. Facebook earlier this month blocked its users from linking to the story — which was based on public records — saying it violated its ‘privacy and personal information policy.’ Twitter blocked journalist Jason Whitlock when he tried to post a story about Khan-Cullors’ purchase of a $1.4 million Los Angeles home earlier this month,” the Post report states.

