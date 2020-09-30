Twitter Erupts With Calls For Joe Rogan To Moderate Next Presidential Debate, After Chris Wallace Flops

Twitter erupted with calls for Joe Rogan to moderate the next presidential debate, with the popular podcaster’s name trending on Twitter minutes after Tuesday night’s debate.

Chris Wallace’s moderation of the first presidential debate left a lot to be desired, with critics from the left and right slamming him and renewing calls for Joe Rogan to handle an upcoming event between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden.

“Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace,” Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon wrote in a tweet shared by the president.

Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace. #Debates2020 — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) September 30, 2020

If @JoeBiden won’t go on @joerogan to debate @realDonaldTrump then I think the President should go on Joe Rogan anyways just to show Joe Biden how it’s done. #Debates2020 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 30, 2020

We could have had Joe Rogan but we got Chris Wallace — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 30, 2020

Joe Rogan definitely should have moderated this debate — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) September 30, 2020

This debate is such a sh*t show. If they’re just going to let Biden avoid questions and lie, then what the hell’s the point of a debate? Biden sounds like a radical leftist “Speak and Say” toy.



Joe Rogan should have moderated. #PresidentialDebate2020 #PresidentialDebate — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 30, 2020

Many, on both sides of the aisle, accused Wallace of losing control of the debate and going too easy on Biden.

“At times, it appeared as if Chris Wallace were pleading with Trump to respect the forum like a parent would plead with an out-of-control child to behave,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy tweeted, adding that Wallace had “failed to meet the moment.”

Chris Wallace obviously thinks he is being cool and intelligent when he is only being self-important and smarmy,”conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza added.

Let me let you all in on a little secret. Trump was the strongman in that debate.



But I do agree that he actually saved Joe Biden from making bigger gaffes when he got confused.



Not as much as Chris Wallace though, who played the role of guardian angel to Biden in times of need — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) September 30, 2020

President Trump crushed his opponent Chris Wallace head to head in the debate. There was also another fellow wandering around muttering to himself. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 30, 2020

President Trump also appears to believe Wallace was biased against him, tweeting out an image of him “vs.” both the Fox News host and Biden shortly after the debate.

Joe Rogan also posted about the debate on Instagram, saying: “You don’t need me to handle this ‘debate,’ you need @johnmccarthymma,” referring to the former mixed martial arts referee and current fight commentator.

Rogan previously stated on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ that he would host a presidential debate if Trump and Biden both travel to Austin, Texas (where he now resides after leaving California) and the event could be four hours long without breaks.

Trump has stated he would be keen to participate, but many Biden supporters have said such a debate should not happen as Rogan is too supportive of the president – even though he has criticized him regularly, did not vote for him in 2016, and endorsed Bernie Sanders for president during the Democrat primaries.