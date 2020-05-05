Twitter Erupts As Hillary Tweets ‘Evil’ Mask Photo and Users Compare Her To Hannibal Lecter

Twice failed presidential candidate and the world’s sorest loser Hillary Clinton made the mistake on the weekend of tweeting out a bizarre image of herself wearing a mask — and the internet was quick to make her regret it.

According to internet users, when Hillary wears a mask she bears more than a passing resemblance to notorious fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

“Who wore it better?” The internet erupted with memes comparing Hillary Clinton to Hannibal Lecter.

The mask is definitely appropriate for a political anarchist like Hillary who has spent the last three and a half years sowing divisiveness and hate and like her fellow party apparatchiks, and appears to be planning to swoop in at the last minute and steal the election like a bandit.

No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem.



I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring.



I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren. #MaskingForAFriend @PandemicAction pic.twitter.com/68t8us5K1D — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2020

Via Yahoo Fashion, “Hillary Clinton shares makeup-free photo wearing ‘Vote’ face mask, ‘the must-have accessory for spring'”:

Hillary Clinton has two pieces of advice for America: Wear a mask and vote. The former secretary of state shared her message on Instagram and Twitter Saturday with a makeup-free photo of herself sporting a black sweater with her arms folded against her chest. She wore a mask that read “VOTE” in white letters. “No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem,” Clinton, 72, captioned the shot. ⁣”I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring.⁣ I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren.” Clinton used the hashtag #MaskingForAFriend.

Crooked Hillary probably never imagined the mockery that would ensure from such an image, but the savage mockery that she has received has now ensured we can safely say she has broken the internet.