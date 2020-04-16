Twitter Erupts as Barack Obama’s Brother Endorses President Donald Trump For Reelection

Malik Obama just proved yet again that he is the coolest Obama brother when he endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection in November on the same day Barack endorsed his former VP Joe Biden.
The lesser-known but more real Obama shared his endorsement from his verified Twitter account, causing the social media platform to erupt and earning tens of thousands of retweets and favorites. “Today I Endorse and Will be Voting for President Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) in November 2020. #MAGA.”
Born and raised in Kenya, Malik Obama moved to the Washington D.C. area in the 1980s and became a naturalized U.S. citizen. He is enrolled to vote in Maryland and he will be casting his ballot for Trump.
Malik Obama’s endorsement of President Trump sparked a frenzy on Twitter, with many conservatives praising Barack’s brother for being a “true patriot” — unlike his younger and more famous brother.
Other conservatives pointed out that we definitely won’t be hearing about this on mainstream media. Malik has previously called on the public to boycott mainstream media, labelling them as mostly “fake news”.
Birds_of_the_Air marveled at how popular Malik’s endorsement message proved on Twitter.
Photographs exist of Malik celebrating wildly after his brother won the 2008 election, but since then his views have changed. Malik dreads the thought of Joe Biden following his brother in the Oval Office, and is urging Americans to reelect President Trump.
Malik Obama might not receive regular phone calls from his younger brother anymore, but Trump called him and invited him to attend the third presidential debate in Las Vegas in 2016.
“I’m excited to be at the debate. Trump can make America great again,” Malik told The Post.
“I look very much forward to meeting and being with Malik,” Trump said in return. “He gets it far better than his brother.”
