Twitter Erupts As Johnny Carson Video Humiliating Joe Biden Resurfaces and Goes Viral

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has been an ineffectual Washington D.C. swamp monster telling lies to the American people for 47 years. If you want some perspective on how long Biden has been in D.C., consider this.
Johnny Carson once made fun of lyin’ Joe Biden on the Tonight Show, tearing him to shreds for being a political fraud of the highest order.
Carson retired almost thirty years ago. Joe Biden has been an ineffectual Washington D.C. swamp monster for 47 years and this proves it once and for all.
How much of a problem did Joe Biden have in 1987 when reporters started noticing that some of his speeches sounded a little too familiar?
It reached a point where even late-night host Johnny Carson took a jab at Biden, who at the time was a U.S. senator from Delaware and running his first bid for the White House, seeking the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination.
“On the political scene, one of the Democratic candidates, a Senator Joseph Biden – have you seen the problem he’s been having?” Carson asked his audience at the start of the “Tonight Show” one evening.
“He went around and made a speech and apparently he quoted a — I think it was a British politician, took his speech and kind of paraphrased it as his own.
“And then the press got on him. And then he was charged also with taking part of Bobby Kennedy’s speeches.
“And Biden says, not to worry. He reassured his staff, he said, ‘We have nothing to fear but fear itself.’”
Late night television sure has changed.
These days all the hosts are liberal activists who wouldn’t be caught dead making fun of a Democrat.
