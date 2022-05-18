Twitter Engineer Confesses: ‘We Censor Conservatives Because We Hate America’

A senior Twitter engineer has been secretly filmed confessing that the Big Tech giant routinely “censors the right” because employees hate America.

“Twitter does not believe in free speech,” Siru Murugesan was caught saying on hidden camera released Monday by Project Veritas.

“Elon [Musk] believes in free speech,” added Murugesan, who admitted that most of his colleagues “hate” what will happen if Elon successfully takes over the company.

“Some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left,” he added, revealing that many have threatened to quit if Musk takes over and stops the censorship.

“Our jobs are at stake — he’s a capitalist, and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist,” Murugesan said. “We’re all like Commie as f–k.”

“‘I think it’s just like the environment, like you’re there and you become like this Commie — they call it ‘Commifornia.’”

Nypost.com reports: Murugesan was also filmed admitting that the company’s left-wing slant directly affects content on the site.

“I don’t know [if] the two parties can truly co-exist on one platform,” he suggested.

According to Murugesan, right-wingers are more likely to tolerate abusive messages while those on the left will simply refuse and quit the site.

“We’re actually censoring the right, and not the left,” the engineer was recorded saying, later adding: “It’s true. There is bias. It is what it is today.”

Murugesan went on to say that while conservative voices were returning to the site en masse in light of Musk’s intended takeover, staffers have been “stress eating” and “worried for our jobs” after a prolonged period where “essentially everyone gets to do whatever they want.”

“If you’re not feeling it, you can take a few days off,” he was recorded saying. “People have taken months off.”

“I basically went to work like four hours a week last quarter,” he added. “And it’s just how it works in our company.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to messages from The Post requesting comment on Tuesday. Project Veritas also said the site had yet to respond to its requests for comment.