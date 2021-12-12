Twitter Deletes Video Showing Athlete Dropping Like a Fly

Twitter has begun deleting videos showing an athlete falling ill mid-game with chest pains, according to widespread user reports.

The latest example of Big Tech censorship occurred after a video began going viral showing Manchester United player Victor Lindelof stopping mid-game with chest pains and breathing difficulties.

Before it could go viral, Twitter promptly shut it down. The video was removed due to alleged “copyright” claims.

WATCH:

Hundreds of athletes have been dropping like flies recently, with many of them dead.

According to The Sun:

The defender dropped down in discomfort and had his hand on his chest when United medics rushed onto the pitch during the second half of United’s 1-0 victory at Carrow Road. Lindelof, 27, complained of chest pains and a racing pulse after an innocuous collision. After a few minutes he was taken off the pitch and replaced by Eric Bailly.

This is what users see when they attempt to view the video on Twitter: