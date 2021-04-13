Patrisse Cullors purchased the mansion in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood that only has a 1.4% population of black residents.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
The far-left ‘marxist’ leader received sharp criticism following the revelations, with the leader of Black Lives Matter’s New York City wing calling for an investigation into the finances of BLM.
Breitbart.com reports: Black sports journalist Jason Whitlock, a critic of the Black Lives Matter movement, drew attention to the story on Twitter, only to be censored by the platform.
“She’s with her people!” declared Whitlock.
“There’s no notation from Twitter that his account [is] locked, but they removed the tweet,” reported Ryan Glasspiegal.
Despite the censorship, Whitlock continued his criticism of the BLM co-founder on the platform.
“She had a lot of options on where to live,” said Whitlock. “She chose one of the whitest places in California. She’ll have her pick of white cops and white people to complain about. That’s a choice, bro.”
Responding to a critic who said the Khan-Cullors was just “improving her life” and choosing not to “sleep with the homeless,” Whitlock said “Any place with a higher percentage of black people than 1.4% is a homeless shelter? Is that what you’re suggesting? Wonder what the percentage of black police officers do they have in Topanga?”
Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Radical Rep. Rashida Tlaib: ‘It’s Time to ABOLISH Policing’ - April 13, 2021
- Twitter Censors Users Who Post About BLM Founder’s Lavish Million Dollar Home - April 13, 2021
- CDC Director: ‘Close Everything Down Because of Covid’ - April 13, 2021