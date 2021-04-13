Twitter Censors Users Who Post About BLM Founder’s Lavish Million Dollar Home

April 13, 2021 Niamh Harris
Far-left social media giant Twitter censored a post by journalist Jason Whitlock after he exposed a Black Lives Matter founder’s recent purchase of a lavish $1.4 million home in a mostly-white neighborhood.

Patrisse Cullors purchased the mansion in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood that only has a 1.4% population of black residents.

The far-left ‘marxist’ leader received sharp criticism following the revelations, with the leader of Black Lives Matter’s New York City wing calling for an investigation into the finances of BLM.

Breitbart.com reports: Black sports journalist Jason Whitlock, a critic of the Black Lives Matter movement, drew attention to the story on Twitter, only to be censored by the platform.

“She’s with her people!” declared Whitlock.

“There’s no notation from Twitter that his account [is] locked, but they removed the tweet,” reported Ryan Glasspiegal.

Despite the censorship, Whitlock continued his criticism of the BLM co-founder on the platform.

“She had a lot of options on where to live,” said Whitlock. “She chose one of the whitest places in California. She’ll have her pick of white cops and white people to complain about. That’s a choice, bro.”

Responding to a critic who said the Khan-Cullors was just “improving her life” and choosing not to “sleep with the homeless,” Whitlock said “Any place with a higher percentage of black people than 1.4% is a homeless shelter? Is that what you’re suggesting? Wonder what the percentage of black police officers do they have in Topanga?”

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

