Twitter Censors Trump Over His Warning To Lawless Protesters Outside White House

President Trump has again been censored by Twitter.

This time Twitter hid a tweet where Trump warned that protesters seeking to establish an “autonomous zone” in Washington, D.C would be “met with serious force.”

As Washington DC was under threat of occupation by protestors the President tweeted that there would be consequences for doing so..but his words were censored.

Breitbart reports: President Trump said: “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Anyone who attempts to view the tweet through Twitter will see it hidden behind a notice from the far-left Silicon Valley company, informing them that the tweet has somehow violated the platform’s rules.

The notice says:

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

This is the second time in the space of a month that Twitter has censored the President over tweets related to the violence and lawlessness sweeping America’s cities. Just over three weeks ago, the platform hid a tweet from the President warning rioters that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter said the post “glorified violence.”

This time, Twitter says the President violated the platform’s rules on “abusive behavior.”