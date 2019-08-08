Twitter Censors Footage Showing Protesters Threatening To Kill Mitch McConnell

Twitter locked accounts belonging to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaign on Monday after a mob of left wing protesters surrounded his Kentucky home screaming death threats at the Republican.

Twitter also punished several prominent conservatives who shared videos or quotes of the incident.

McConnell’s campaign, known as “Team Mitch,” slammed Twitter for political bias, saying the social media platform had effectively blamed the victim.

On Thursday, the Republican Party, the Trump campaign and other GOP organizations said that they were freezing their spending on Twitter in protest of the platform’s treatment of Mitch McConnell.

RT reports: Protesters descended on McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday evening, following the two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left more than 30 people dead over the weekend. They rang cowbells and chanted obscenities, calling for gun control legislation.

A Facebook live stream of the whole thing caught expletive-laden statements from protesters, such as a call for someone to “stab [McConnell] in the heart,” and regrets that the senator only broke his shoulder rather than his neck.

“Don’t nobody give a f**k! F**k your thoughts and prayers, Mitch. F**k you, f**k your wife, f**k everything you stand for,” one protester could be heard yelling.

The video was quickly shared by conservative journalists, as well as by McConnell’s re-election campaign. Twitter then demanded they delete it, ostensibly for the senator’s safety. When Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire refused to delete the footage, he said his account was temporarily suspended.

McConnell’s campaign account was also locked, until it agreed to remove the “offending” video.

Meanwhile, Twitter has allowed hashtags such as #MassacreMitch and #MassacreMoscowMitch to trend, and they were still allowed as of Wednesday evening, having been popular with Hollywood celebrities and liberal pundits alike.

Why don't you go back to DC and do your job?? Call an emergency session to pass legislation that will allow all Americans to live in safety, and not in fear for their lives EVERY GODDAMNED DAY!! You are a disgrace!! ##MoscowMitch #MassacreMITCH https://t.co/ud1aIKBCmu — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 7, 2019

Facebook seems to have purged the video of the protest from its platform as well, with a link to a previously available live stream now returning a blank page.

Saavedra and other conservative journalists have argued that Twitter is not protecting McConnell, but rather shielding the protesters from exposure and criticism.