Twitter Blocks Links to Sidney Powell Election Lawsuit

Twitter has blocked users from sharing what they describe as “potentially harmful” links to Sidney Powell’s lawsuit relating to widespread voter fraud in the Presidential election.

A number of Twitter users have reported being unable to share links to lawyer Sidney Powell’s lawsuit. They receive a notification stating that the link has been identified as “potentially harmful” when attempting to share it.

UPDATE: Twitter claims it has reversed its censorship of the link to the lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell according to Fox news. However, the warning still appeared when Fox Business clicked on the link.

Breitbart reports: Twitter’s policy on blocking links states: “At times, Twitter will take action to limit or prevent the spread of URL links to content outside Twitter. This is done by displaying a warning notice when the link is clicked, or by blocking the link so that it can’t be Tweeted at all.”

The platform describes the categories of links it will block:

Twitter also claims it will block links that include “Content that interferes with civic and election integrity.” The example given in this category is: “Misleading information about how to vote or register to vote.” It is not yet clear if Twitter is justifying its censorship of a filed lawsuit based on this policy.

Some users have since tweeted about the situation:

