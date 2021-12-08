Twitter BANS Reporter Who Was About to Name and Shame VIP Pedophiles in Maxwell Case

Twitter has banned the most popular Ghislaine Maxwell reporter from its platform, just as the names of VIP pedophiles were about to be named and shamed in court.

The Maxwell Trial Tracker account attracted millions of views since its launch, and has posted detailed updates about the claims raised in the pedophile ring trial against Maxwell, who is accused of trafficking children to Jeffrey Epstein and his elite cronies.

On Wednesday, Twitter suddenly and without warning removed the account:

Maxwell trial tracker did not kill itself pic.twitter.com/lHj5e4jALU — Greg Capital (@phoenixvalue) December 8, 2021

“I woke up this morning and the @TrackerTrial account on Twitter was suspended. All the other accounts that I have made in the past were also suspended. This was the only note that I received,” the owner of the account posted following the ban.

Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Served Up’ Kids for VIP Pedophiles to ‘Hunt and Rape’, Court Hears

Nationalfile.com reports: The Free Press Report revealed that the outlet intends to continue publishing updates on Ghislaine Maxwell on its Substack and on its Gab account, Pelosi Tracker, and promised to continue to cover “all forms of big government and corporate corruption.” The account noted, “We have appealed to Twitter for a possible lift of the suspension, but it is likely we will never hear from them.”Advertisement – story continues below

National File contacted Twitter to ask if the platform maintains that the @TrackerTrial account artificially amplified information about the trial despite Maxwell’s trial receiving worldwide media attention, and did not receive an immediate response.

This latest high profile Twitter ban comes only days after the platform orchestrated a late night purge of right wing Twitter accounts that it still has not explained. Some, however, have pointed out that the latest wave of mass censorship occurred swiftly after the company’s new CEO, Parag Agrawal, assumed power.