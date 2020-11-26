Twitter Bans Campaign Account Of Pennsylvania Senator Who Organized Election Integrity Hearing

Twitter has banned the campaign account of Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano, who organized Wednesday’s election integrity hearing.

Senator Mastriano of Pennsylvania’s 33rd District, organized and chaired the hearing in the state’s Senate, which featured a surprise call in testimony from President Trump.

Gateway Pundit reports: Mastriano’s ban was first noticed by One America News reporter Jack Posobiec and reported by the National File.

BREAKING: Twitter has suspended COL @dougmastriano after leading the PA Senate Hearing today about election fraud — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 26, 2020

“We move heaven and earth with American dollars to secure elections in Iraq and Afghanistan and elsewhere. We can’t do it in our own state?” Mastriano said during the hearing. “There’s people in Pennsylvania not interested in safe, secure elections.”

BREAKING – Twitter has suspended Senator COL @dougmastriano's private account after leading the Senate Hearing today about election issues in #Pennsylvania. His official Senate account is still up at @SenMastriano pic.twitter.com/RhylDjUfel — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 26, 2020

It is currently unclear what excuse Twitter has used for the blatantly political censorship.