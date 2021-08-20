Twitter BANS Accounts of Elected Afghanistan Officials Who Oppose The Taliban

Twitter has banned the accounts of elected Afghanistan government officials who spoke out about the terrorist Taliban regime.
At the same time Twitter announced they will allow the Taliban to remain on the platform.
Twitter also banned President Trump’s account earlier this year. They truly are the enemy of the people.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump slammed Twitter leftists earlier this week.
