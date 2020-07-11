TV Doctor Admits He Never Had Coronavirus After NBC Documented His ‘Recovery’

A TV doctor who was interviewed from his hospital bed nearly a dozen times by NBC to detail his struggle with COVID-19 has now admitted he never even had the virus.

Despite receiving four negative tests for the coronavirus, NBC News science contributor Dr. Joseph Fair appeared on NBC almost a dozen times from a hospital bed, describing his symptoms in grueling detail while the network claimed he was sick with Covid-19 and called him a “cautionary tale.”

Fast forward a couple of months and Dr. Joseph Fair has admitted that he was never infected with coronavirus, tweeting Tuesday that he had tested negative for the antibodies and that the illness that hospitalized him in May “remains an undiagnosed mystery.”

Steve Krakauer reported on the developments for his Fourth Watch newsletter.

My undiagnosed/suspected COVID illness from nearly 2 months ago remains an undiagnosed mystery as a recent antibody test was negative. I had myriad COVID symptoms, was hospitalized in a COVID ward & treated for COVID-related co-morbidities, despite testing negative by nasal swab. — Dr. Joseph Fair (@curefinder) July 7, 2020

My undiagnosed/suspected COVID illness from nearly 2 months ago remains an undiagnosed mystery as a recent antibody test was negative. I had myriad COVID symptoms, was hospitalized in a COVID ward & treated for COVID-related co-morbidities, despite testing negative by nasal swab. — Dr. Joseph Fair (@curefinder) July 7, 2020

FreeBeacon report: Dr. Fair appeared on Today from a New Orleans hospital bed in May 14, where he speculated he got the virus through his eyes while on a packed flight two weeks earlier. This happened, he said, despite taking precautions like wearing a mask and gloves.

Today host Hoda Kotb noted during the interview that Fair had received four negative tests for the virus but said, “clearly you have it.” Fellow host Craig Melvin called Fair’s “false negative” tests “scary,” and cohost Savannah Guthrie called it a “cautionary tale.”

Fair speculated his tests came back negative because he delayed going to the hospital for more than week when he first felt ill, and he said his doctors felt he must have the virus.

“I was a very healthy person. I exercise five to six days a week,” he said. “If it can take even me down, it can take anybody down.”

He was featured that night on NBC Nightly News, where he encouraged citizens to wear protective eyewear in addition to a facemask.

On May 18, Fair appeared on Deadline: White House alongwith a chyron reading, “Breaking News: NBC News Contributor Updates On His Battle With COVID-19.” He said he felt increasingly sick from flu-like symptoms and eventually called an ambulance. His breathing grew so constricted, he said, that he had a panic attack.

On June 14, he appeared on Meet the Press to discuss his recovery, where Fair said it was the “worst I’ve ever felt.”

“I did not expect if I got COVID-19 that I would get that ill,” he said.

NBC News still has an uncorrected story on its website from May 14 with the headline, “Virologist hospitalized with coronavirus believes he got it through his eyes.”