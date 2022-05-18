Tuscon High Counselor Behind School’s ‘First Ever Drag Show’ Arrested For Raping Child

The counselor praised by mainstream media for organizing Tucson High School’s “first-ever drag show” has been arrested for having sex with an underage child who is also a student at the school.

The Tucson Police Department received a report on May 3 about an “inappropriate relationship” between Zobella Brazil Vinik, age 29, and a minor.

An extensive investigation including interviews and reviews of electronic devices was conducted before the arrest of Vinik.

KVOA reported that the interim complaint it obtained shows that Tucson Police “said Vinik’s ex-wife told law enforcement officials that the couple have been allowing the 15-year-old to live with them in their home.”

According to AZ FREE News, Vinik also led the LGBTQ+ student club, “Q Space,” in which students “learn about LGBTQ+ history and are encouraged to explore their identities.”

Arizona Indepenent Daily report: Vinik, served as the “educator support lead for Scholarships A-Z (SA-Z), an organization working to help illegal immigrants earn a higher education and relevant educational scholarships,” according to AZ FREE News. “[Zobella] is working to unlearn practices maintained by white supremacy, capitalism, and patriarchy and recommits daily to prioritize mental health, community care, and visions for freedom offered by Queer BIPOC organizers.” stated Vinik’s profile.”

Tucson Unified School District issued the following statement:

On May 4th, 2022, detectives from the Tucson Police Department Sexual Assault Unit informed the administration of Tucson High Magnet School of an ongoing investigation into one of its counselors, Zobella Brazil Vinik. The administration was informed of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the counselor and a 15-year-old student from Tucson High. Working with the Tucson High administration, the District administration acted swiftly to remove the counselor from campus and place her on administrative leave. Our School Safety Department immediately initiated a comprehensive investigation into this alleged incident, which is currently ongoing. On Thursday May 5th, 2022, Ms. Vinik resigned her position from the Tucson Unified School District and is no longer an employee of the district. The Tucson Unified School District administration will continue to cooperate with the Tucson Police Department in its ongoing investigation. Our administration will continue to emphasize the health and safety of our students as our highest priority.

Arizona school counselor who arranged drag show for students is accused of having sex with a 15 year-old student pic.twitter.com/l2Q7AlZrGY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2022