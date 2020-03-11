Trump: Obama/Biden Admin Most CORRUPT in Our Country’s History

President Trump slammed the previous administration, led by Barack Obama and Joe Biden, for being the “most corrupt” in America’s history.

In a series of tweets on Monday, POTUS took aim at “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party” for spreading coronavirus misinformation to the American people.

The president blasted the Democrats and the mainstream media for trying “to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant.”

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Trump then turned his attention on the corrupt Obama/Biden Administration, tweeting:

“The Obama/Biden Administration is the most corrupt Administration in the history of our Country!”

The Obama/Biden Administration is the most corrupt Administration in the history of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Republicworld.com reports: In a series of tweets, Trump questioned the rapid mobilisation of Democrats behind Biden and the “smear” campaign against Bernie Sanders by linking him to Russia. However, Trump himself, in the past, has taken potshots on Sanders in the name of Russia and tried to paint him as a communist.

Now the Democrats are trying to smear Bernie with Russia, Russia, Russia. They are driving him Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

‘DNC doing it again’

Trump also slammed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for not dropping out of the Democratic race before the Super Tuesday which stripped Sanders of substantial voters which could have helped him with the delegate counts. Trump said that Sanders lost the states that he would have easily won if Warren had dropped out three days before the Super Tuesday.

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren singlehandedly destroyed the Bernie Sanders campaign by stripping voters away from his count on Super T. He lost states that he easily would have won if she had dropped out 3 days earlier. The DNC is doing it to Bernie again! Will he ever get angry? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Joe Biden’s fortunes have turned after the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday and have been able to mobilise the support of moderates. Ahead of the Super Tuesday, Biden got the endorsement from Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. He has also been able to get the backing of billionaire Mike Bloomberg who dropped out of the Democratic primary race after a dismal result on Super Tuesday.