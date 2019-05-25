Tulsi Gabbard: War with Iran Serves Interests of Saudi Arabia & Israel, NOT America

Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has warned that a war with Iran could be “devastating” for America.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show Thursday, Gabbard pointed out that a war with Iran only serves the interests of Saudi Arabia and Israel.

From Fox News:

“I know where this path leads us and I’m concerned because the American people don’t seem to be prepared for how devastating and costly such a war would be,” Gabbard said Thursday during an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

[…] “So, what we are facing is, essentially, a war that has no frontlines, total chaos, engulfs the whole region, is not contained within Iran or Iraq but would extend to Syria and Lebanon and Israel across the region, setting us up in a situation where, in Iraq, we lost over 4,000 of my brothers and sisters in uniform,” Gabbard said. “A war with Iran would take far more American lives, it would cost more civilian lives across the region.”

Gabbard also said a U.S.-Iran war would likely send millions of refugees fleeing into Europe, further destabilizing that continent.

[…] “How does a war with Iran serve the best interest of the American people of the United States? And the fact is it does not,” Gabbard said. “It better serves the interest of people like [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Bibi Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia who are trying to push us into this war with Iran.”