Tulsi Gabbard: U.S. Gov’t Hiding Saudi Role in Sri Lanka Terror Attacks

Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard claims the U.S. government are hiding Saudi Arabia’s role in the recent terror attacks against Christians around the world.

“The Saudis have been spending billions of dollars spreading this most intolerant form of Islam, sometimes known as Wahhabi Salafism, through this mosque and schools around the world,” Gabbard said.

“There are hundreds of terrorist organizations who are inspired by and followers of this ideology yet President Trump and Pence, who pose as defenders of Christians and Christianity, have embraced the Saudis — the purveyors of this anti-Christian jihad.”

The 2020 contender then urged her supporters to call on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to end the U.S.’s “unholy alliance with Saudi Arabia.”

Trump/Pence continue to try to hide the truth from their Christian supporters–the terrorist attacks on Christians/Christian churches in Sri Lanka and elsewhere are inspired by the extremist Saudi ideology that Saudi Arabia spends billions propagating worldwide. pic.twitter.com/nMJEulHXv2 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 24, 2019

Information Liberation reports: President Trump said last year when questioned about the Khashoggi killing that our support for Saudi Arabia is due to their alliance with Israel.

He also claimed he’d like to pull out of the Middle East entirely but Israel is “one reason” to stay.

As The Washington Post reported: