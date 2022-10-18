Tulsi Gabbard To Campaign For Kari Lake The Arizona GOP Nominee For Governor

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is flying into Phoenix, Arizona to campaign for Trump backed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters.
Gabbard is scheduled to appear at a Tuesday event for the GOP nominee for governor just a week after sher departure from the Democratic Party.
Gabbard issued statement early Tuesday via Twitter saying she looked forward to supporting Lake, who she said “isn’t afraid to call out the elite cabal of permanent Washington and the military industrial complex and their propagandists in the mainstream media.”
The Washington Examiner reports: Fresh off announcing her departure from the Democratic Party, Tulsi Gabbard will campaign for rising MAGA star Kari Lake, who is running for Arizona governor.
Lake’s campaign announced Gabbard, who used to be a representative from Hawaii, will appear for an Arizona Young Republican Engagement Forum in Chandler, Arizona, on Tuesday.
Gabbard, who once was vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee and ran for president in 2020, announced last week she was leaving the Democratic Party, claiming it is now under the “control of an elitist cabal of warmongers.”
In the following interview Kari Lake explains why Democrats are switching sides
