Tulsi Gabbard: ‘The American People Are Sick and Tired of the New World Order’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says ordinary Americans have lost their patience for the ‘New World Order’ because the elites got sloppy and revealed their true colors.

Gabbard highlighted the elitist Democrats’ reaction when it comes to the role parents have in their child’s education during an interview on “Hannity” on Monday.

“What I see is this continued disrespect of the American people,” she said.

“You know, their children and their education,” she added.

“To listen to the American people who are sick and tired of the power elite, trying to tear us apart based on the color of our skin.”

“They don’t respect us enough to listen,” Gabbard warned.

“So how can we ever expect them to actually act in our best interests rather than the interests of themselves, their power, or the power of the elite?”