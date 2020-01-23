Tulsi Gabbard Sues Malicious Liar Hillary Clinton for $50 Million

Democratic presidential nominee Tulsi Gabbard has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton for spreading malicious lies about her non-existent ties to Russia.

Twice-failed presidential candidate Clinton called Gabbard a “Russian asset” during an Oct. 17 appearance on a podcast. Despite her claim having absolutely no merit, the former Secretary of State has refused to retract her statement.

Gabbard was asked about Clinton’s false statement during a town hall campaign event in Charlestown, New Hampshire on Wednesday evening.

“I’m a patriot, I love our country,” Gabbard said.

“I will not stand quietly by as Hillary Clinton or anyone else tries to smear my character and my loyalty and dedication to serving our country,” she declared, according to a clip of the event.

“I’ve filed a lawsuit against her for that defamation,” Gabbard announced. “I hold her accountable.”

A Clinton spokesperson did not comment to The Post on Gabbard’s Manhattan federal lawsuit.