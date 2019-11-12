Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Claiming She’s Russian Agent

Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton over alleged defamatory comments she made when she accused Gabbard of being a Russian agent.

On Monday, Gabbard’s attorney wrote a letter to Clinton, urging her to retract her comments.

“Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately,” Gabbard’s attorney said.

“In making the statement, you knew it was false. Congresswoman Gabbard is not a Russian asset and is not being groomed by Russia. Besides your statement, no law enforcement or intelligence agencies have claimed, much less presented any evidence, that Congresswoman Gabbard is a Russian asset. This fabricated story is so facially improbable that it is actionable as defamation.”

This letter comes in response to comments that Clinton made last month during an interview with David Plouffe on his podcast, "Campaign HQ."

“I think they have got their eye on someone who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She is the favorite of the Russians,” Clinton said. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

“That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset — I mean, totally,” she added. “They know they can’t win without a third-party candidate. So I don’t know who it’s going to be, but I will guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most needed.”

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill later mentioned that the “democratic primary” candidate Clinton was referring to was indeed Gabbard.



Clinton received widespread blowback for promulgating a conspiracy theory without any evidence to back up her contention. Gabbard subsequently fired back, calling Clinton “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

Gabbard, who is the first female combat veteran in America to launch a bid for the presidency, has been outspoken about the importance of the time that she has spent serving the United States as both a soldier and as a public servant.

In August, the Hawaii congresswoman took a two-week leave of absence from her presidential campaign in order to report for active duty with the Hawaiian Army National Guard and participate in a joint training exercise mission in Indonesia.

“[Gabbard is] a patriotic loyal American, a sitting four-term United States Congresswoman and a Major in the United States Army National Guard,” the letter from Gabbard’s attorney noted, adding that “she is a loyal American who has taken an oath declaring her allegiance to the United States of America both as a soldier and as a member of Congress.”