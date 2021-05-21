Tulsi Gabbard Slams Lori Lightfoot For Anti-White Racism’- Demands That She Resigns

Tulsi Gabbard blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for blatant anti-white racism on Friday and demanded that she resign.

The former rep called for Lightfoots resignation after it was revealed that the Chicago mayor only grants interviews to black or brown journalists.

Gabbard tweeted: “Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent……I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation.”

“Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white” she added.

Breitbart reports: The Chicago Tribune went so far as to cancel an interview with Lightfoot on Wednesday in protest of her decision to exclude white reporters from one-on-one interviews.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the reporter, Gregory Pratt, “who is Latino, noted that he had been granted an interview under Lightfoot’s racially exclusionary policy but had used that opportunity to ask her to end that policy. When she refused, the Tribune canceled the interview.”

Lightfoot attempted to defend her policy Wednesday in a letter to news outlets, attacking “systemic racism” in the media.

Other journalists have been happy to endorse the Lightfoot’s new policy, including Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times, who told CNN she was “not troubled” by Lightfoot’s exclusion of white journalists.