Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden For Dangerous Biolab ‘Cover Up’ in Ukraine

Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has slammed the Biden administration for failing to protect Americans and instead trying to “cover up” the existence of dangerous biolabs in Ukraine and other locations around the world.

Speaking on Sunday, Gabbard confirmed the existence of 25-30 US-funded biolabs in Ukraine and a further 270 in other parts of the world, totaling 300 US-funded biolabs performing “dangerous research.”

According to Gabbard, all of the US-funded biolabs must be closed down.

“Here are the undeniable facts,” said Gabbard. “There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release and spread deadly pathogens to US/world.”

“We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured and pathogens destroyed,” she added.

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard made her statement based on testimony from Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs in Eurasia, Victoria Nuland.

Last week Victoria Nuland admitted during testimony before a US Senate committee the existence of biological research labs in Ukraine.

Less than 24 hours later, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that reports of biolabs in Ukraine were fake news propagated by Russia.

The mainstream media is now attacking anyone who dares to mention the biolabs in Ukraine.

Sen. Mitt Romney wasted no time in lashing out at Gabbard on Sunday, saying: “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.”

Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 13, 2022

Just a few days ago Mitt Romney was calling for the US to start World War 3 and bomb the hell out of Russians in Ukraine.

So Mitt Romney is calling for WWIII while Tulsi Gabbard is calling for a ceasefire… but according to mainstream media logic, Tulsi is endangering lives, not Romney.